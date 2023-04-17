Mercedes’ luxury Maybach division unveils first EV

Maybach, the luxury division of Mercedes, has revealed its first electric car with the EQS 680 SUV.

Based on Mercedes’ own EQS SUV, the Maybach model gets a specific look and various additional luxury features to make it worthy of the badge. Featuring staple styling touches of the brand, these include a far bolder grille with a typical Maybach pattern, though because there’s less need for cooling with an EV, it’s a closed grille here. It also houses the radars for the driver assistance features, which are completely hidden from view.

More chrome is also used, such as around the windows and B-pillar trim. New forged 21- or 22-inch alloy wheels are also used. Illuminated running boards are also fitted, while various Maybach emblems feature throughout.

Maybach’s EQS SUV gets specific styling elements to set it apart from its Mercedes sibling.

Inside the Maybach EQS SUV, the firm’s acclaimed Hyperscreen, which essentially transforms the dashboard into a digital surface, is fitted as standard. Rear passengers also get screens, as well as a tablet that can be removed from the vehicle. Those in the back are able to make gestures to control features, such as turning reading lights on, without having to touch any buttons as well.

The standard Nappa leather upholstery is also the first Mercedes to be tanned using coffee bean shells, saving both water and salt use, both of which are used heavily in traditional leather.

The highlight of this Maybach, however, is the rear, with ventilated, heated and massaging seats fitted as standard for those in the back. A 15-speaker Burmester 4D sound system is also fitted as standard.

Rear-seat passengers get treated to all kinds of luxuries. (Mercedes)

Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes AG, said: “Mercedes-Maybach customers expect the extraordinary, and we aim to exceed their high expectations. The EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment.

“The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes-Maybach.”

Powering this Maybach are twin electric motors developing a huge 649bhp and 950Nm of torque, allowing for a 4.2-second 0-60mph time. It uses a huge 108.4kWh battery too, allowing for a claimed 373-mile range. It can charge at up to 200kW, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge to be completed in just 31 minutes.

Something special for a sublime moment: The all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a typical Maybach right down to the rims.Learn more about its highlights: https://t.co/XTZIeTOFWN#MercedesMaybach #EQSSUV #WelcomeToBeyond pic.twitter.com/E5HMGdYToF — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) April 17, 2023