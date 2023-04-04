The GV80 Coupe Concept hints at sportier things to come from Genesis

Genesis has given a first look at a new production model with the reveal of the GV80 Coupe Concept.

A sleeker version of the large GV80 SUV, the model has been revealed at the ‘Genesis House’ in New York – a building dedicated to the brand – ahead of a full debut at the New York Auto Show, which takes place between April 7 and April 16.

The GV80 Coupe Concept hints at sportier things to come from the South Korean premium manufacturer, owned by the Hyundai Motor Group. While Genesis has shown a series of sportier concept cars, such as the X Speedium Coupe, the firm has largely ruled out introducing these as production models.

The Coupe adopts a far sleeker look than the regular GV80. (Genesis)

But the GV80 Coupe Concept looks far closer to a showroom-ready vehicle, and a departure from the traditional luxury and comfort-focused models the firm has produced to date.

In terms of design, the GV80 Coupe features an imposing ‘G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille’ with the firm’s trademark quad headlights. There’s also a carbon-fibre roof, while the rear is characterised by a sloping roofline that has both a double spoiler and imposing ducktail. Twin LED lines run across the rear of the GV80, while the concept comes painted in a bright ‘Magma’ paint colour.

Inside, that theme continues with the GV80 Coupe featuring four individual bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara and with bright orange detailing. There’s also a strut brace behind the rear seats to ‘reinforce structural stiffness’.

The GV80 Coupe features four individual bucket seats. (Genesis)

Genesis hasn’t confirmed any performance or powertrain details for the GV80 Coupe Concept, but it’s likely to feature a more powerful engine than the current 301bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol currently used in the car.