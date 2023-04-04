Mercedes GLS SUV updated for 2023

Mercedes has revealed an updated version of its GLS SUV, which brings small styling changes as well as electrified powertrains as standards.

The GLS is Mercedes’ largest SUV, coming with seven seats as standard and going head-to-head with the BMW X7 and Range Rover. The latest generation arrived on sale in 2019, with Mercedes now revising it to ensure it can compete with those aforementioned rivals, both of which have recently been overhauled.

At the front, the GLS gets a redesigned grille with more prominent horizontal bars across it, while the new bumper features additional gloss black elements. Around the rear, the GLS gets a new LED lighting signature with three horizontal blocks at each side, while a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels are offered.

The flagship Maybach version has also been updated. (Mercedes)

One of the main changes is an updated version of Mercedes ‘MBUX’ infotainment system, which uses new displays, and a specific ‘Off-Road Pack’ that has a ‘transparent bonnet’ feature, allowing large obstacles under the car, such as stones and potholes, to be recognised more easily.

All GLS models also now boast 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that provides a small uplift in performance and enhanced fuel economy, with a choice of six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel engines offered.

The range-topping ‘Mercedes-Maybach’ model has also been upgraded, with this model getting specific styling elements such as a large chrome grille and 23-inch forged alloy wheels. New features include a pattern made of Maybach logos in the front air inlet grilles, new diamond quilting for the leather seats and further colour combinations.

