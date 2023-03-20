Rolls-Royce commemorates end of Wraith production with limited-edition model

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce’s Wraith production is drawing to a close with a special release of just 12 ‘Black Arrow’ models.

The Wraith will be the last V12 coupe built by Rolls-Royce as the firm switches to a fully electric future, with the high-performance engine being a frequent option in the Goodwood-based company’s line-up of powertrains.

There’s a striking colour used inside

In fact, this limited-edition ‘Black Arrow Collection’ takes inspiration from the world land speed record-beating ‘Thunderbolt’ from 1938, which used a pair of Rolls-Royce V12 ‘R’ Series aero engines. Piloted by Captain George Eyston, it managed a top speed of 357.497mph.

However, Thunderbolt’s polished aluminium body meant it was ‘almost impossible’ to tell when it passed the timing equipment. Eyston, in response, painted a large black arrow incorporating a yellow central circle motif on the side of the car to that it could be clearly seen at high speed.

Introducing Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, marking the end of production of Wraith. Limited to just 12 examples, it is also the last V12 coupé we will ever make, as we embark on our bold new #electric era.#BespokeIsRollsRoyce pic.twitter.com/JjFC5fBYEX — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) March 20, 2023

This is reflected in the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Collection’s design, with bright yellow bumper inserts harking back to the Thunderbolt’s appearance. It also features a glass-infused ‘crystal’ paint which enhances the transition between the two exterior paint colours – Celebration Silver and Black Diamond.

This special technique also gives the bodywork a texture ‘inspired by the crusted surfaces of the Bonneville Salt Flats’, where the Thunderbolt was put to the test.