Updated Peugeot 508 revealed with a stylish new look

Peugeot has revealed an updated version of its flagship 508, adopting a new design inspired by the recent Inception concept car.

The current-generation Peugeot 508 arrived in 2018, and brought with it the French firm’s boldest design to date, and helped to move Peugeot further upmarket.

The basic silhouette of the 508 remains the same, but Peugeot has refreshed the front and rear of it to bring it further in line with the brand’s newer models. There’s a new frameless grille, while a three-claw lighting signature is adopted – a trait seen recently on the Peugeot Inception concept car, revealed at last month’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The new 508 range has been launched by @PeugeotUK, available in Fastback, SW & high-performance #PeugeotSportEngineered variants. Available from June 2023 onwards, the new #Peugeot508 range adds new styling, improved performance & advanced technologies ➡️https://t.co/MOM0m7iE2U pic.twitter.com/PJttVDAKGV — Peugeot UK PR (@PeugeotUKPR) February 24, 2023

Peugeot’s new ‘lion’ logo is also now used, though at the rear there is new ‘PEUGEOT’ lettering in the black strip between the lights, replacing a conventional emblem. There are also new LED rear lights at the back, mirroring those seen on Peugeot’s new 408 fastback. Elsewhere, matrix LED headlights are also now fitted to all models.

Like before, the 508 will be sold as both a saloon and SW estate version, with customers able to choose the model in three trim levels – Allure, GT and a racier Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Moving inside, the new 508 features Peugeot’s latest interior layout, including an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen with ‘piano key’ shortcut buttons, as well as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, known as the i-Cockpit.

The new 508 adopts Peugeot’s latest interior technology. (Peugeot)

The engine choice largely remains the same as before, with a 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol and 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel sold alongside plug-in hybrid versions. These pair a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, with outputs of 222bhp and a new 178bhp model available. Peugeot claims an electric range of around 34 miles for these once the battery is charged.

At the top of the line-up remains the Peugeot Sport Engineered, which also uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine, but two electric motors, allowing for four-wheel-drive and taking the power up to an impressive 355bhp. These models also get a sportier chassis setup, larger brakes and far more muscular styling.