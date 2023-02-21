F1 star Nigel Mansell’s dealership cuts ties with Mitsubishi and Hyundai

Nigel Mansell dealership

F1 star Nigel Mansell has shuttered both his Mitsubishi and Hyundai franchises on Jersey.

The 1992 F1 World Champion had centred his car sales and aftersales operations from The Mansell Collection dealership in St Helier, but he’s now told customers that the vehicle sales side of the business will be closing.

Nigel Mansell and elder son Leo made a splash in 2014 when they said they’d be taking on a Mitsubishi new car and servicing franchise. Despite this latest move, though, Nigel’s younger son Greg has stated that The Mansell Collection’s motorcycle arm would continue.

Making the announcement via its website, director Greg said: “As of immediate effect, The Mansell Collection’s car sales, servicing and parts departments are now closed.

Nigel and Leo Mansell at Mitsubishi’s Cirencester HQ, Sep 2014. Pic by Niels van Gijn

“This has come about due to Mitsubishi’s departure from Europe and two years spent struggling with Covid-19 and a subsequent loss of sales.

“Unfortunately, losing the brand had a knock-on effect with our second car brand, Hyundai.

“We certainly wish Mitsubishi and Hyundai all the best for the future with their new partner in Jersey, and we thank the car department for all their hard work over the years.”

Back in 2019, The Mansell Collection stated that it would be closing temporarily in order to create more space for its new car sales business.