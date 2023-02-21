BMW takes X5 and X6 performance to a new level with M Competition models

BMW X5 and X6 M Competition

BMW has unveiled its new X5 and X6 M Competition performance SUVs, using mild-hybrid technology to deliver the best pace possible.

Following on from the recently unveiled standard X5 and X6, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition utilise the same 4.4-litre V8 engine coupled with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. Combined, you get 616bhp and 750Nm of torque, which equates to a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds in both cars. Flat-out, both the X5 and X6 M Competition will manage an electronically-limited 155mph.

Both cars get a sporty rear diffuser and a sport exhaust

Priced from £123,350 for the X5 M Competition and £126,050 for the X6, the SUVs use an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, while M xDrive all-wheel-drive helps to improve traction on wet and slippery roads. Drivers can also tailor the amount of power sent to specific wheels, with 4WD Sport mode sending more torque to the rear for a sportier feel.

Both the X5 and X6 also incorporate M-specific adaptive suspension which can be adjusted via the in-car screen, while both versions get high-performance compound brakes with six-piston callipers at the front and single-piston version at the rear.

Both the X5 and X6 M Competition use a 4.4-litre V8

Each car comes with lightweight forged 21-inch alloy wheels too, along with LED headlights with adaptive technology. Around the back of the X5, there’s a new rear light design with an ‘X’ motif. On both models, there’s a prominent diffuser at the back, too.