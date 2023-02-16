Peugeot’s new 3008 and 5008 Hybrid models arrive with efficiency boost

Peugeot has continued on its electrification journey with regular hybrid versions of its 3008 and 5008.

Sitting alongside existing hybrid and electric Peugeot models, the new 3008 and 5008 are equipped with a petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the latter of which incorporates an electric motor to help reduce fuel consumption ‘by 15 per cent’, according to the French brand. It also means that the entire Peugeot range is available with some form of electrified powertrain.

The fuel-efficient setup will soon be rolled out across many of Peugeot’s other models such as the 208, 2008 and 308. However, both the 3008 and 5008 will be the first to showcase the new system when they arrive this summer.

“In 2025 the whole Peugeot line-up will be 100% electric, with 5 new models:The new E308, E308SW (powered by a brand-new electric engine developing 115 kW) The new E408The new generation of electric SUVs E3008 & E5008”@JeromeMicheron #ELionDay pic.twitter.com/35gGhni3JY — Peugeot (@Peugeot) January 26, 2023

The powertrain allows both cars to drive on fully-electric power at slow speeds, or when performing low-speed positioning. However, Peugeot says that in urban driving, the 3008 and 5008 Hybrid can be driven for ‘more than half of the time’ in full electric mode.

When the car is slowing down, the petrol engine switches off entirely and allows the electric motor to recoup some of the energy that would usually be lost when decelerating and add it back to the battery.

However, when required, the electric motor can also add some extra boost to help reduce the petrol turbo’s response time. This helps during overtakes or when joining a motorway, for instance.

The 3008 has also been given the hybrid treatment

All of the hybrid engine’s main functions are displayed on a specific screen incorporated into the car’s i-Cockpit setup. It’s able to show when the car is running on fully electric power, the direction of electric energy and how much of the journey has been completed in fully EV mode.