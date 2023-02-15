Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK-built hydrogen-electric truck manages 350 miles on a single tank

MotorsPublished:

Heavy-duty truck has been put through its paces recently.

Tevva Truck
Tevva Truck

A UK-built hydrogen-electric truck has driven for 350 miles on a single tank, despite wintry conditions hampering efforts.

Tilbury-based Tevva is currently in the process of developing a 7.5-tonne battery electric vehicle but has also been putting a hydrogen-electric version through its paces during some cold weather testing recently.

Tevva Truck
A fill-up can be conducted in as little as 10 minutes

Four engineers undertook a ‘range test’ of Tevva’s 7.5-tonne hydrogen-electric model, driving between London and the Scottish border at Berwick-on-Tweed. The return leg saw the truck manage close to 350 miles without a single refuel, with the truck’s hydrogen fuel cell topping up the lithium battery when required.

Charlie Cordell, lead Engineer, Tevva Rex, said: “It was an amazing trip and we were so pleased the truck covered so many miles on the return leg, without the need to stop for a charge.

“The trip was a terrific demonstration of the range you can achieve in a truck that uses a blended system of electric and hydrogen. The freezing conditions were extremely challenging, but helpful too, in allowing us to gather important data about vehicle performance, meaning we could make tweaks here and there and tailor its development.”

The trucks were put through chilly conditions during the test, with temperatures barely climbing above freezing for the majority of the trip. Engineers stopped to refuel at Element 2 in Teeside as well as a site in the Midlands to top up. Only slightly longer than a petrol or diesel vehicle, the truck takes as little as 10 minutes to fully fill with hydrogen.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News