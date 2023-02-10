Maybach introduces first plug-in hybrid

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its first plug-in hybrid with the S580e – an electrified version of its luxurious saloon.

Maybach serves as Mercedes’ luxury division, creating versions of models such as the S-Class saloon and GLS SUV that are more bespoke.

Using the same hybrid powertrain as on the regular S-Class, the S580e pairs a 3.0-litre inline six petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 503bhp and 750Nm of torque, allowing for 0-60mph time of under five seconds.

#MercedesMaybach has been regarded as the benchmark for automotive luxury and style since Wilhelm and Karl Maybach began building automobiles in 1921. Now, the brand is launching its first plug-in hybrid model – marking the beginning of a new era. More: https://t.co/1U2wMNRFVK pic.twitter.com/A7Nilq6apW — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) February 9, 2023

The S580e packs a large battery that Mercedes says allows an electric range of up to 100km (62 miles), with Mercedes also offering 60kW DC rapid charging as an option, which allows the battery to be charged in half an hour.

Maybach says it has been particularly ‘discreet’ when it comes to the S580e’s plug-in hybrid styling, with the few changes including a concealed charging socket on the left side of the vehicle, blue accents in the headlights plus hybrid-specific elements on the touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

Daniel Lescow, head of Mercedes-Maybach, said: “With our first plug-in hybrid model, we are combining the luxury experience typical of Maybach with emission-free local driving when in electric driving mode. The Mercedes-Maybach S580e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future. We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023.”

The S580e can travel up to 62 miles on electricity. (Mercedes)