New Mazda2 to get styling upgrades and greater customisation

Mazda2

The new Mazda2 will bring a more distinctive exterior design and a revised cabin when it goes on sale in the spring.

Priced from £17,750, the new Mazda2 debuts with a brand new front-end design, incorporating more distinctive bumpers and a signature ‘wing’ feature.

The new Mazda2 gains a redesigned grille

Centre-Line and Exclusive-Line specification cars have a large coloured panel across the grille’s lower section, combining with a gloss black wing surround for a more eye-catching look. The Mazda2 is also available with a wide variety of colour options, going from Soul Red Crystal through Platinum Quartz to a new Air Stream Blue. That central panel at the front of the car can either be finished in the same colour as the body or contrast black.

Sporty Homura and Homura Aka-specification cars get a black honeycomb grille instead, matched with gloss black door mirrors and black 16-inch alloy wheels. The range-topping Homura Aka builds on this with black and silver machined alloy wheels and a gloss black roof. Inside, there are black cloth seats with red accents.

Inside, there’s a new decorative dash panel that is available in a variety of colours.