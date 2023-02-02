Bugatti’s Chiron Profilée is the most expensive new car ever sold at auction

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée has become the most expensive new car ever sold at auction, with a price of €9.8m (£8.7m) including fees.

Sold yesterday evening (February 1) by RM Sotheby’s at an auction in Paris, the Profilée is also one of the most valuable Bugattis ever sold.

While Bugatti’s Chiron hypercar is rare in its own right, with only 500 models being produced, the Profilée is particularly special as it’s a bespoke one-off version. Originally intended to be sold in higher numbers, during the model’s development the Chiron completely sold out, deeming the Profilée to be a one-off example, classed as a ‘pre-series’ by Bugatti.

The one-off model gets a range of unique details. (Bugatti)

Unique details on this Chiron include its fixed tail spoiler, which is unique to modern Bugattis and striking alloy wheels that were created purely for the Profilée. A bespoke colour, called Argent Atlantique, was also created just for the car, with blue carbon fibre detailing complementing the look.

Powered by the Chiron’s renowned 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine, the Profilée sits between the Chiron Sport and Pur Sport models in the line-up, and is able to manage 0-60mph in just 2.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 236mph – 18mph higher than the Pur Sport model.

The €9.8m (£8.7m) sale price was more than double the pre-sale estimate of €4.2-5.5m (£3.74-4.89m).

The first and only “pre-series” 2022 @Bugatti Chiron Profilée has sold for €9,792,500 in Paris. Not only is it the world's most valuable Chiron, but the Profilée now stands as the most valuable new automotive model ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/MAikUzHaOk — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) February 1, 2023