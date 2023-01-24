Polestar updates 2 with more performance and extra range

Polestar 2

Polestar has announced a major update for its 2 electric vehicle.

The five-door ‘fastback’ has been equipped with new electric motors, while those versions using just a single motor have made the switch to rear-wheel-drive, having been front-wheel-drive previously. The new motor can deliver up to 220kW – up from 170kW before – while torque has been increased from 330Nm to 490Nm. As a result, the car’s 0-60mph sprint time has been reduced by 1.2 seconds to just six seconds.

Dual-motor versions have seen power and torque increased to 310kW and 740Nm respectively, up from the 300kW and 660Nm you got on the previous car. Plus, the front motor can now be disengaged entirely when not in use, helping to boost efficiency further.

Two battery options are available with the 2

As before, standard and long-range versions will be available, offering battery sizes of 69 and 82kWh respectively. The standard can be charged at speeds of up to 135kW, too, while the long-range variant will accept a rapid 205kW of charge. Polestar has also managed to lower the carbon emissions for versions with the 82kWh battery thanks to ‘improved cell chemistry’.

But, most importantly for an EV, these changes bring extra range. There have been improvements to all versions, but the long range dual motor variant has seen one of the biggest increases with its range going up by 65 miles to a total of 368 miles.

The 2 is currently Polestar’s sole model

The standard range, single motor version can now travel for up to 322 miles – an increase of 25 miles – while the long range, single motor variant can now manage up to 395 miles, representing an increase of 52 miles on the previous version.