Alpina’s B5 GT is the firm’s most powerful car to date

Alpina B5 GT

Alpina has created a new model that arrives as the most powerful vehicle in the firm’s history.

Called the B5 GT, it’s a car powered by a 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine which brings 625bhp and 850Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph sprint of 3.2 seconds in saloon versions or 3.4 seconds in Touring variants. It’ll also manage a top speed of 205mph, or 200mph in the Touring.

The 4.4-litre V8 has been made even more powerful

Alpina has managed to boost power over the regular B5 through optimised intake duct and air intake silencer, while the engine software and turbo boost pressure have been tweaked too. The firm also aimed to improve the car’s ‘responsiveness and power delivery’ in order to achieve ‘excellent usability’ of the B5’s high performance. The B5 GT uses a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, too, which incorporates a revised launch control for even better acceleration.

The exterior of the B5 GT receives Alpina’s famous 20-inch classic forged wheels, but they’ve been given small ‘B5 GT’ lettering for this particular model. They sit in front of four-piston brake calipers from Brembo coupled with drilled discs.

The interior is finished with high quality leather

As well as the B5 GT’s standard blue and green exterior shades, there are six special selected shades to choose from, including British Racing green, chalk and Imola Red. As with pretty much all Alpina models, you can also choose from a series of design stripes down the side of the car, which are again available in a number of colours.

Inside, you’ll find a wide range of interior trims, with all cars getting Nappa leather as standard. This can be upgraded to a high-quality Merino leather as an option. All cars get a heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon sound system and floor mats with B5 GT metal emblems attached to them.