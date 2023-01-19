Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with special-edition models

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson has kicked off its 120th year with a series of limited-edition motorcycles.

Six special edition models will be created for the celebration year, headed up by the Road Glide Limited Anniversary model which gets one of the ‘most intricate paint schemes ever offered by a Harley-Davidson’. It features ‘Heirloom Red’ paint with contrast hand-applied gold paint, while there’s also a gold-plated tank medallion with a depiction of an eagle. Extra touches include an Alcantara-trimmed seat with red and gold accents. Just 1,500 examples will be created.

Limited Edition models get special paint and finishers

A similar colour scheme will be applied to a number of other Harley-Davidson models, including the Tri Glide, Street Glide and Fat Boy. All are extremely limited in number, with just 1,600 examples of the Street Glide Special Anniversary being produced, for example.

Harley-Davidson has also updated its Breakout, which receives a new air/oil-cooled v-twin engine, a polished steel handlebar which is taller than the previous model to help rider reach, and a new chrome finish for a number of components such as the indicators, side covers and mirrors.

Join us as we announce new bikes, new gear, and big plans for this special anniversary year. It’s a celebration 120 years in the making.​#HarleyDavidson #HD120 — Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) January 18, 2023

Electronic cruise control will now be included as standard on the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Breakout and Low Rider models, while it’s offered as an option for the Breakout.