Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate marks end of production of GT car

Aston Martin is marking the end of production of its DBS Superleggera GT car with a limited-run ‘770 Ultimate’ model, which arrives as the British brand’s most powerful model ever.

The firm’s legendary DBS badge was revived in 2018 for its glamorous new GT car, boasting 715bhp from its 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. Thanks to a range of tweaks, however, engine power has been increased to a mighty 759bhp (the ‘770’ references its metric horsepower). This makes it Aston Martin’s most powerful production car ever made, with 0-60mph taking just 3.2 seconds, and flat out it’s capable of 211mph.

The extra performance stems from an increase in maximum turbo boost pressure, and modified air and ignition pathways. An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox is also adopted, and has been recalibrated to ‘enhance shift speeds and driver interaction’.

The DBS 770 Ultimate is limited to 499 units. (Aston Martin)

That ‘driver interaction’ is something Aston Martin is keen to stress, with the firm revising the steering for improved feedback, while the front end is now 25 per cent stiffer to provide maximum feel. The firm stresses that this is done ‘without compromise to ride quality’, however.

Aston Martin has tweaked the styling for the 770 Ultimate, with a new front splitter and revised radiators improving thermal management, not just visuals. Carbon fibre is also used on the mirrors and side sills, while the new 21-inch alloy wheels have been inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar

Inside are new ‘sports plus seats’ trimmed in leather and Alcantara, along with a strap and buckle badge on the centre armrest featuring the DBS 770 Ultimate logo. Various additional bespoke options are also available through Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ division.

Aston Martin chief technology officer, Roberto Fedeli, said: “When an iconic model generation reaches the end of production it is important to mark the occasion with something special. In the case of the DBS 770 Ultimate, we have spared nothing in ensuring the final version of our current series production flagship is the best-ever in every respect.

“Not only is it the fastest and most powerful DBS in our history, thanks to a comprehensive suite of improvements to the transmission, steering, suspension, and underbody structure; it is also the best to drive.”