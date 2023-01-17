Hertz to offer 25,000 EVs to Uber drivers in Europe

Hertz and Uber have announced an expanded partnership to bring 25,000 electric cars to the ride-hailing company’s drivers.

The rental firm already makes EVs available to Uber drivers, with a similar partnership in North America seeing nearly 50,000 of them renting Teslas via the scheme.

The firms are now looking to do the same in Europe, with London being the first city to benefit.

Hertz says a ‘wide range of suitable EVs will be on offer’, with the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 being two of the cars available. Paris and Amsterdam will be the next two European capital cities to benefit from the partnership.

Stephen Scherr, chief executive of Hertz, said: “Hertz continues to accelerate the drive toward sustainability and our partnership with Uber significantly advances that goal.

“By making EVs available to ride-share drivers, we will not only contribute to reducing emissions in European cities but also expand opportunities for people to experience the benefits of electrification.

“As Hertz invests to create one of the largest EV fleets globally, our Uber partnership will ensure that we continue to lead in the rapidly changing mobility landscape across Europe.”

Uber aims to be emissions-free in London by 2025, and by 2030 across mainland Europe and North America as a whole.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber chief executive officer, said: “As the largest mobility platform in the world, we know that our impact goes beyond our technology. Climate change is the most urgent global challenge which we must all tackle together – now is the time to accelerate.