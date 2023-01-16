Unregistered Ferrari 430 Scuderia heading to auction

A Ferrari 430 Scuderia that has never been registered is set to go under the hammer.

The supercar, which was delivered to Hong Kong in 2009, has never worn number plates either and is one of only 279 right-hand-drive examples that were made.

The Scuderia was the most extreme version of Ferrari’s mid-2000s F430 supercar, and received a number of changes to set it apart from the ‘standard’ model. Power from its mid-engine V8 was hiked to 503bhp, while it was 85kg lighter than the standard F430 and used a lightning-fast gearbox similar to the ones in Ferrari’s F1 cars at the time.

Delivery mileage and unregistered, this 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is virtually brand new and is offered at our upcoming auction at @raceretro_, 25th February. Full details – https://t.co/ORvYblqxKf #silverstoneauctions pic.twitter.com/DNnIZqzj33 — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) January 11, 2023

Painted in Bianco Avus (white) with a black Alcantara interior, the model also gets the desirable carbon-fibre exterior trim. Since being delivered to Hong Kong in 2009, it’s said to have been dry-stored correctly in a temperature- and humidity-controlled facility and shows just 112km (70 miles) on its odometer.

The Scuderia has now been imported into the UK on a ‘temporary admission’ basis. As such, it can be registered here or exported to another country. A Hong Kong-specification car is also said to be identical to a UK model with the exception of the metric instruments.

Going under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions’ sale at the Race Retro Show at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, on February 25, the Ferrari 430 Scuderia has an estimate of £150,000 to £180,000.

