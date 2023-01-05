Nissan’s Qashqai takes the title as UK’s best-selling car of 2022

Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai has taken the crown as the UK’s best-selling car of 2022.

The popular crossover amassed 42,704 sales during the year, becoming the first British-built UK best-seller since 1998 in the process.

Figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed the Sunderland-built Qashqai to have topped the charts for the 12-month period overall, with 3,506 examples delivered in December alone.

To commemorate the achievement, Nissan has created a special gold-wrapped Qashqai designed to honour ‘the 7,000 Nissan employees from around the UK that have contributed to its success’.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘‘This is a landmark moment for a landmark car and it’s great to see how the latest generation Qashqai has struck a chord with car buyers here in the UK.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see this car’s increasing success over the last 16 years, and it’s a fitting tribute to the skills and talents of Nissan’s excellent design, engineering, production and sales teams all around the UK.”

The Qashqai continues to be made in Sunderland