Electric car waiting times reduce as demand slows down

The average waiting time for a new electric car has reduced as more drivers delay the purchase of an EV due to high energy prices.

According to EV website Electrifying.com, customers placing an order in January 2023 will be waiting an average of 28 weeks for a new electric car, down from the average 35 weeks in October.

The drop off in demand is said to have been caused by ‘drivers pausing purchases in the face of higher energy prices and the cost of living crisis’, as well as slowly recovering production numbers.

Certain Teslas now have next to no waiting time. (Tesla)

Electrifying says the average wait has been brought down by Tesla, which has new versions of its popular Model Y and Model 3 available for delivery in just two to four weeks. Renault’s EVs – the Zoe and Megane E-Tech Electric – also have an estimated waiting time of just four weeks.

The waiting times of many other EVs has dropped significantly in recent months, with those buying an Audi e-tron GT now facing a six-month wait, rather than the 18 months stated in October 2022.

Currently the EVs with the longest waiting times are the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lexus UX300e, MG ZS EV, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Volkswagen’s ID.3, ID.4 and ID.Buzz, all of which have an average lead time of 12 months.

EVs like the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo still face a 12-month waiting time. (Porsche)

Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com Ginny Buckley said: “The news that waiting times are decreasing by a significant amount will be welcomed by many, however it also signals a change in consumer behaviour driven by the cost-of-living crisis.