UK car production rises for second consecutive month in November

Nissan to end night shift

UK car production rose for the second consecutive month in November, according to new figures released today.

Data from the the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that production rose by 5.7 per cent to 80,091 units during the month. It means that UK car production has grown in six of the past seven months.

Despite the rise, November’s output was still down against historic levels and 44.1 per cent off the pre-pandemic five-year average for the month. It’s also 25.7 per cent lower than 2019’s total of 107,744 units. The SMMT cites the impact of covid lockdowns overseas, structural and product changes, semiconductor shortages and the ‘wider turmoil’ caused by the conflict in Ukraine as key reasons behind the slowdown.

Vehicle production for the home market grew by 59.1 per cent to 20,206 units – an increase of 7,505 cars – though exports fell by five per cent to 59,885, a downturn of 3,170 units. Exports still accounted for 74.8 per cent of all cars made in the month, however, with the majority of vehicles sent to the European Union, followed by the US and China.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “These figures bring some Christmas cheer to UK car makers in what has been another incredibly tough year. Supply chain shortages, overseas lockdowns and some structural and product changes have combined to throttle output for much of 2022 but there is renewed hope these issues will begin to ease in 2023.

“This could bring a much-needed boost to the economy, however, to attract the investment needed for long term growth, we still need stability and more competitive conditions – not least to alleviate crippling long term energy costs.”