New AC Cobra GT roadster to arrive in 2023

AC Cars looks set to fully unveil its brand new Cobra GT roadster at the start of next year.

Britain’s oldest active car manufacturer has released a series of first images and details prior to the car’s full unveiling in spring 2023.

AC says the GT Roadster will do 0-60mph in around 3.6 seconds

Incorporating the silhouette of the famous Cobra but with a host of modern-day features, the new Cobra GT roadster is the result of ‘three years’ intense investment and development’, according to AC.

The new roadster is said to combine cutting-edge materials and new technologies, while a range of options will allow owners to put their own unique stamp on their car. It’s all based around an aluminium spaceframe chassis, developed specifically for AC by Italian firms Icona Design Group and Cecomp Spa.

Icona Design Group has been part of the next generation AC Cobra GT roadster perfecting the new ground-breaking design.Distinctive and iconic, the timeless style of the original car has been exalted, adding everything you’d expect from a modern, hand-built, exclusive sports car. pic.twitter.com/zPocDlsY1H — ICONA Design Group (@ICONA_GROUP) December 14, 2022

It’s powered by a V8 engine developing ‘up to’ 654bhp, too, while it’ll be available with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic gearbox. AC says that the Cobra GT roadster will weigh under 1,500kg and will manage the 0-60mph sprint in around 3.6 seconds.

Its 2,570mm wheelbase makes it the largest AC Cobra yet, while good levels of torisional rigidity should ensure neat and agile handling. It incorporates a range of modern-day creature comforts, too, including air conditioning, electric windows and ‘sophisticated in-car entertainment’. AC says it’ll be available with the option of a removable hardtop, too.