Isuzu tracks down highest-mileage D-Max in the country

Pick-up maker Isuzu has managed to track down its highest-mileage vehicle in the country, with the D-Max in question covering more than 350,000 miles.
The Japanese firm’s UK division launched a campaign in Autumn to try and find the version of its D-Max pick-up that had covered the most miles, with the winning model – a 2014 D-Max Eiger 2.5TD – having clocked up 351,364 and remaining in daily service. This equates to an average of 43,750 miles per year.
Purchased new from Bob Gerard Isuzu in Leicester, the D-Max actually belongs to nearby Vauxhall dealer, Aston Melton Mowbray, and is used to help deliver and collect vehicles nationwide.
Still going strong on its original engine and manual gearbox, the only major repair outside of regular servicing and consumables was a new rear differential in 2021.
James Jeal, from Aston Melton Mowbray, said “When the business was looking for a vehicle capable of towing 3.5-tonnes on a daily basis back in 2012, we wanted something that would not only do the job but would also prove to be the most cost-effective for the business, at which time the Isuzu D-Max became the obvious choice.
“It’s extremely important for us to have vehicles we can rely on for our vehicle deliveries and the D-Max has been fantastic for our business, so much so that when we needed to add another tow vehicle to our fleet, we once again chose an Isuzu D-Max for the job.”
The Isuzu D-Max is now one of only a handful of new pick-ups that can be bought in the UK, with this brand only selling vehicles of this type for almost 20 years.