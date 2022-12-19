Citroen announces prices for new electric e-C4 X

Citroen has announced that its new e-C4 X fastback is now on sale, with prices starting from £31,995.

Sitting alongside the e-C4 in Citroen’s line-up, this ‘X’ model adopts a fastback bodystyle, rather than a conventional hatchback. Its extended shape makes it 20cm longer than the standard e-C4, with a length of 4.6m, and at 510 litres, the boot is also 130 litres larger.

Though other markets will be able to choose the C4 X with petrol engines, in the UK Citroen will only sell the electric e-C4 X – making it the first EV-only car the firm has introduced.

The e-C4 X offers a claimed range of 222 miles. (Citroen)

It shares the same powertrain as the e-C4, using a 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor – allowing for a claimed range of up to 222 miles. Citroen also says the battery can be rapid charged to 80 per cent in half an hour in optimal conditions.

The e-C4 X costs between £500 and £1,000 more than a comparable e-C4, with prices kicking off from £31,995 for the entry-level Shine. Standard equipment is impressive, though, and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The mid-spec Shine trim brings an upgraded infotainment system, along with a head-up display, reversing camera and a heated steering wheel, and costs from £34,495.

At the top of the line-up, the Shine Plus – priced from £35,495 – adds Alcantara upholstery, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control.