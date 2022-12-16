One-of-a-kind custom Royal Enfield raises £60,000 for charity at auction

Royal Enfield Royal Marines

A custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has raised £60,000 for charity at auction.

Hand-built by Edinburgh-based Saltire Motorcycles, the special Interceptor was created to celebrate the Royal Marines ‘Commando 80’ campaign while commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

The Royal Marine colours feature on the tank

The resulting motorcycle – called ‘Bootneck’ – draws its inspiration from a one-off Commando dagger that was commissioned especially for the build. It’s a replica of the original Fairbairn/Sykes fighting knife, with a handle made from Achnacarry Oak sourced from the Highlands where Commandos undertake their basic training. This knife is encased within the fuel tank of the bike.

The fuel tank of the motorcycle is painted in Royal Marine corps colours with horizontal striping, while the leather saddle is hand-stitched with thread of the same colour. There’s an upgraded LED light, while the tyres and suspension have all been uprated too.

The special dagger is housed within the bike’s tank

Calum Murray, CEO of Saltire Motorcycles, said: “Whilst we could have chosen any number of marques, it made perfect sense for us to marry up the Royal Marines with Royal Enfield, given the manufacturer’s long history with the armed forces. We chose the Interceptor since it provides the perfect blend of style and flair with rugged utilitarianism.”

The chassis has been shortened to improve agility, while the engine casings have been ceramic coating to help with cooling while giving the motorcycle a stealthier finish.