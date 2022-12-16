Fully restored Porsche 911 Targa sells for nearly £950,000 at auction

911 Targa

A classic Porsche 911 Targa that was extensively restored by Porsche Classic has fetched close to £950,000 at auction.

The 1972 911 S 2.4 Targa was reimagined to celebrate 50 years of Porsche Design and was finished in the same colours as the Chronograph I watch that was designed by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche in 1972.

The restored 911 is painted in solid black with anodized Fuchs wheels. The exterior is highlighted by silver, satin-finish lateral stripes and classic Porsche Design lettering on the flanks. The Targa roll bar is painted in the same satin colour, too, which is slightly different to the brushed stainless steel you’d find on a classic version.

The interior has been extensively restored

Inside, most of the elements are black, though a chequered Sport-Tex material combines black and grey shades in areas such as the door trims, the centre parts of the seats and the lower area of the dashboard.

Ulrike Lutz, director of Porsche Classic, said: “Our vision was to build a historic counterpart for the new 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition special model.

To mark the 50th anniversary of @PorscheDesign, two of the brand’s most iconic works are making their auction debut as an exclusive pair. A restored 911 S 2.4 Targa and the Chronograph I watch are offered as a duo through December 14. Place your bid: https://t.co/n1dwpLwppJ pic.twitter.com/4EB76cJzSF — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) December 12, 2022

“The new Sonderwunsch program gave us an opportunity to implement this idea for a unique vehicle pairing. The year of manufacture was the only specific requirement for the donor vehicle on this occasion. The designers and members of the factory restoration team were tasked with carefully transferring the specification from the new car to the classic.”

The base vehicle – a 911 T 2.4 Targa from 1972 – was said to be in ‘poor condition’, according to auction house RM Sotheby’s, with specialists then upgrading every aspect of the vehicle to create this one-of-a-kind model. It was also accompanied by a specially made watch, created specifically for the auction.