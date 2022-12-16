BMW celebrates 100 years of motorcycle history with special R nineT and R18 models

BMW 100 Years

BMW is commemorating 100 years of its motorcycles with two special edition models.

Both the R nineT and R18 have been given ‘100 Years’ limited-edition models, with each line-up restricted to 1,923 units each.

Silver badges feature on both motorcycles

The R nineT is centred around a two-cylinder boxer engine, but the 100 Years model gains a number of classic-inspired additions including a chrome-plated tank, sides and side covers. Chrome is also found on the seat hump, while the front wheel is painted black. It also features knee pads and a special 100 Years badge.

The R nineT 100 Years also incorporates a number of Option 719 – which includes a range of accessories – components, including milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders and oil filler plug. An adaptive turning light, heated grips and cruise control are all included too.

Let’s celebrate #100YearsBMWMotorrad! ? The #BMWR18 100 Years, BMW #RnineT 100 Years, and matching 100 Years Riders Gear make a beautiful homage to 1923 — the year when it all started! ▶️https://t.co/AF0ICxU3Cu #MakeLifeARide #SoulFuel pic.twitter.com/xGBjvs7Ft6 — BMWMotorrad (@BMWMotorrad) December 15, 2022

The R18 100 Years, meanwhile, also features a classic-inspired colour scheme which combines chrome and black elements. This paint-on-chrome look is applied to areas like the rear wheel cover, while a contrast diamond-embossed seat in black and oxblood help contrast this.