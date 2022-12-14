Jaguar boosts electric range on F-Pace plug-in hybrid while revising trim levels

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar has upgraded the battery pack on its F-Pace plug-in hybrid model, boosting its electric-only range in the process.

It means that the F-Pace Hybrid – badged P400e – will now be able to return up to 40 miles of zero-emissions power, an increase on the 33 miles available previously. Its CO2 emissions of between 37 and 38g/km mean that the F-Pace Hybrid’s benefit-in-kind rate improves from 12 to eight per cent, too. Jaguar says that the F-Pace will now return up to 176.6mpg when fully charged as well.

The P400e currently accounts for more than one in five F-Pace sales in the UK, while in countries such as the Netherlands this is expected to reach as high as 98 per cent of sales.

Jaguar has simplified the range of specifications available with the F-Pace

Jaguar has also simplified the range of specifications available for the F-Pace, with the line-up now consisting of R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black, R-Dynamic HSE Black, 400 Sport and tip-top SVR.

The R-Dynamic S, SE Black and HSE Black models get 19, 20, and 21-inch alloy wheels respectively, in either diamond-turned or black finish. The 400 Sport, meanwhile, gets 22-inch forged wheels as standard in gloss silver with a diamond-turned finish and contrast inserts.

The Black Pack also comes as standard on all models from R-Dynamic SE Black to SVR, adding a gloss black finish to elements such as the door mirror caps, grille and window surround. The R-Dynamic grille badge is now finished in black and grey rather than red and green previously.

All cars get Jaguar’s Pivi Pro system

Inside, the R-Dynamic S gains a new TFT digital driver display, while all models now benefit from wireless smartphone charging. Each version uses Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro system, too, which brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as integrated Alexa voice control.

A number of engines are available across the F-Pace range, including the aforementioned plug-in hybrid, a mild-hybrid four-cylinder diesel and a range-topping V8. All models get all-wheel-drive and eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, too.