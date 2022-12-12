Lexus creates cleaner in-car environment with new nanoe technology

Lexus

Lexus has partnered with Panasonic to create a new nanoe-based system to help make its car interiors healthier and safer.

Called nanoe X, the system discharges microscopic water molecules containing hydroxyl radicals into the airflow. These tiny particles help to remove viruses, bacteria, pollen and other allergens from the airf while also working against the spread of mould.

The new UX will be one of the latest Lexus models to get the nanoe technology

They can also remove bad smells and stop moisture evaporation, leading to more hydrated skin and hair.

It’s a big development on the original nanoe technology that has previously been used in Lexus vehicles. The new system brings a 10-fold increase in the number of hydroxyl radical particles – those bacteria-fighting elements – discharged into the air. These are ‘abundant in nature’ according to Lexus, but their use helps to improve in-car air quality when travelling in heavily polluted areas.

Lexus also says that the system can help in vehicles which are used to carry different passengers day-to-day. This includes private hire vehicles, business fleets or even vehicles used to ferry kids back and forth from school. It can help to remove bacteria and other nasty particles from being retained in a car’s cabin.