Cupra teams up with ABT to enter Formula E

Cupra Formula E

Cupra has expanded its motorsport horizons by partnering with ABT to field a car in the next season of the Formula E electric racing series.

The Spanish brand has already teamed up with the German auto tuning firm in the Extreme E electric off-roading racing championship but has now furthered this partnership with an entry into Formula E.

The 2023 season kicks off with a race in Mexico City

The pair will come together under the ABT Cupra Formula E Team name, with drivers Robin Frijns from the Netherlands and Nico Mükller from Switzerland behind the wheel for the team’s first season.

Wayne Griffith, CEO of Cupra, said: “Racing is at the core of Cupra’s DNA – and at Cupra we go out to win.

“It’s the right time to take the next leap forward and join the world’s greatest electric motorsport competition, and I can’t wait to see the ABT Cupra Formula E team competing in the heart of some of the world’s most iconic cities.

“Joining the Formula E, a unique motorsport platform, underlines our ambition of becoming a truly global relevant brand, with the aim of inspiring the world from Barcelona.”