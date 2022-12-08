Porsche named least-reliable used car brand in UK – survey

Porsche reliability

Porsche has been named the most unreliable car maker in a new survey.

The Warrantywise Reliability Index looked at over 131,000 extended car warranty plans and awarded each brand with a score out of 100.

Porsche came off the worst, with the German manufacturer awarded with a score of 35.1 out of 100 overall. The highest single repair for a Porsche totalled £10,784.60, too. However, this was actually on the cheaper end of the scale as the priciest repair went to second-place Land Rover with £23,889.53.

Jaguar, which came third, had a highest repair cost of £16,990.02.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “Premium prices really do make for premium costs, as is evident from the data in the Reliability Index. And, with more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal.

“As the concept of luxury has expanded and become more available to a wider audience, high-end supercars are clearly still in high demand.”

The highest single Porsche repair bill was £10,784.60,

Other premium marques included were brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi and BMW, which brought respective scores of 52.4, 58.6 and 59.8 out of 100. The highest single repair price of the three went to BMW, at £19,678.80.