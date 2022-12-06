Renault becomes first vehicle manufacturer to put Waze in its cars

Waze is in more places than just your phone. Waze is now available on the built-in display of Renault's new Austral and Megane E-Tech, which means millions of friendly drivers helping you get the best route.

