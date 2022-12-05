This bespoke Bentley Flying Spur is inspired by street culture

Bentley 'The Surgeon'

A unique Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid created by a leading custom shoemaker has been unveiled at an event during Art Basel Miami.

Designed by Dominic Ciambrone – also known as ‘The Surgeon – the custom Flying Spur Hybrid follows on from the recent launch of a range of limited-edition Bentley-inspired custom trainers. Each pair received a number of touches inspired by the Crewe-based company, including diamond quilting and cross stitching.

Dominic Ciambrone has had a key role in the car’s design

Now, Cimbrone has turned his attention to the Flying Spur Hybrid. It features a dual-tone exterior paint scheme of Anthracite over Anthracite Satin, while a satin bronze shade has been used on the lower front, side and rear bumper. This is followed by a satin bronze pinstripe and 22-inch anthracite alloy wheels with a bronze outer rim.

The Flying Spur also gets bespoke Surgeon badges on the D-pillars – finished in anthracite satin – while the Flying B mascot completes the look and is painted in gloss black.

Inside, there’s an inner sill which features Ciambrone’s strapline ‘never stop’ while LED welcome lamps project the designer’s skull and crossed scalpel logo onto the ground. Linen is used on the seats, doors and lower fascia, while a secondary hide colour, Beluga, features on the fascia top. There’s walnut veneer throughout the cabin, with a gloss white pinstripe separating the two sections across the dashboard.