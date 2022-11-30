Honda’s new Civic Type R to start from £46,995

New Honda Civic Type R

Honda has confirmed pricing for its latest generation Civic Type R.

Available to order now, the latest incarnation of the famous hot hatch will cost from £46,995, with this latest-generation model building on its predecessor’s design with a revised gearbox and fresh styling tweaks.

The interior features a larger screen than before

The latest Type R uses the same 2.0-litre powertrain found in the older model, but it’s linked to a revised six-speed manual gearbox which brings faster and more responsive shifts than before. It’s also got a new rev-match system with auto-blip that helps to make ultra-smooth downshifts. Power has seen a modest increase from 316bhp to 325bhp, too. Honda says that the Civic Type R will go from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds.

The exterior of the latest Civic Type R has been given a significant update over the previous car, too, with a redesigned spoiler and a more focused front-end aerodynamics kit being two key changes. All cars get lightweight 19-inch matt black alloy wheels as standard, too, along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

To celebrate the launch of the all-new Civic Type R, we’ll be hosting a Type R take over week on our socials! Expect to see exclusive content, exciting videos and much more from now until the 8th December. Get ready Type R fans…order banks now open! https://t.co/Rac0RjdAlG pic.twitter.com/ozzbftxzzx — Honda UK (@Honda_UK) November 30, 2022

Inside, the Type R gets a classic red trim which has been featured on nearly all generations, while a customisable digital binnacle ahead of the driver comes as standard too. The latest version of the Type R also comes with a programmable ‘Individual’ driver mode, which allows the owner to choose from a number of settings for the suspension, throttle response and steering – among others. It’s all accessed via the car’s main infotainment screen.