Honda’s new Civic Type R to start from £46,995

Published:

Latest hot hatch is available to order now.

Honda has confirmed pricing for its latest generation Civic Type R.

Available to order now, the latest incarnation of the famous hot hatch will cost from £46,995, with this latest-generation model building on its predecessor’s design with a revised gearbox and fresh styling tweaks.

New Honda Civic Type R
The interior features a larger screen than before

The latest Type R uses the same 2.0-litre powertrain found in the older model, but it’s linked to a revised six-speed manual gearbox which brings faster and more responsive shifts than before. It’s also got a new rev-match system with auto-blip that helps to make ultra-smooth downshifts. Power has seen a modest increase from 316bhp to 325bhp, too. Honda says that the Civic Type R will go from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds.

The exterior of the latest Civic Type R has been given a significant update over the previous car, too, with a redesigned spoiler and a more focused front-end aerodynamics kit being two key changes. All cars get lightweight 19-inch matt black alloy wheels as standard, too, along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Inside, the Type R gets a classic red trim which has been featured on nearly all generations, while a customisable digital binnacle ahead of the driver comes as standard too. The latest version of the Type R also comes with a programmable ‘Individual’ driver mode, which allows the owner to choose from a number of settings for the suspension, throttle response and steering – among others. It’s all accessed via the car’s main infotainment screen.

The new Type R is available to order now, ahead of first deliveries commencing in January.

