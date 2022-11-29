Vauxhall Astra and Astra Sports Tourer gain electric version

Astra Electric

Vauxhall has continued its electric car offensive with the introduction of battery-powered versions of its Astra and Astra Sports Tourer.

Set to arrive in the UK next year, both models mean that the Astra will now be available with the choice of four powertrains be it electric, plug-in hybrid or petrol and diesel. It also boosts the number of fully electric Vauxhall vehicles currently on sale to six.

Both are powered by a 114kW electric motor and a 54kWh battery which, Vauxhall says, will return up to 258 miles in between charges. Thanks to 100kW DC charging compatibility, the electric Astra will also be able to manage an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

(Vauxhall)

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, commented: “The Astra going electric is a big milestone for both our popular family car as well as for the Vauxhall brand as we move towards our commitment of only offering fully electric cars and vans from 2028.

“Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric will offer everyday practicality, comfort and locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with the innovative technology and bold and pure design language that Vauxhall is known for.”

(Vauxhall)

Because the battery is situated within the car’s underbody, the Astra is still able to offer a decent amount of luggage space. As such, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can offer up to 516 litres of space – or 1,553 litres with the seats folded – which is the same as you’ll find in plug-in hybrid versions.

All cars get Vauxhall’s Pure Panel infotainment system, which combines a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10-inch central display. All versions get plenty of safety equipment as standard, too, including automatic emergency braking, active lane keeping assist and rear cross traffic alert.