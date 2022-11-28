These are the best Christmas markets to visit in an EV

Christmas Market

The best Christmas markets in England to visit if you’re driving an electric car have been revealed in a new study.

Manchester Christmas Market topped the rankings of the survey conducted by Peugeot UK, which looked at the number of public charge points that were offered within a three-mile radius of 14 of Visit England’s most-popular Christmas markets. The study also looked at the charging speeds available, while accommodation with free charging was also scored.

The research also investigated how many of the markets could be reached using the 225-mile range of the Peugeot e-208 from 15 of the most populated cities in the UK.

A number of England’s Christmas markets were very EV-friendly

All top 10 Christmas markets – save for Padstow’s event in Cornwall – were accessible from at least nine of the UK’s most populated cities. Manchester’s Christmas market came out on top, with 14 cities in the UK within a 225-mile radius. It also had the highest number of charging stations, with 69 available within a three-mile radius. This included 16 rapid chargers offering speeds of over 50kW.

Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas market came in second place, with Leeds placed third with its 62 charging stations – including 17 rapid units. The Yorkshire city could also be reached from 13 of the UK’s most populated cities within the e-208’s 225-mile range.

The e-208 offers a range of 225 miles

Julie David, managing director, Peugeot UK, said: “Christmas markets are a popular destination to visit during November and December and Peugeot’s latest research has revealed the markets and cities that best cater for electric drivers.

“With more than a million electric drivers on UK roads today, things like distance and charging infrastructure will play an important role in determining where drivers head to this Christmas.”