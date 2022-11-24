Praga’s Bohema is a road-legal race car

Praga Bohema

Czech firm Praga has released its latest hypercar – the Bohema.

The Bohema is an exceptionally lightweight car, with Praga stating that it is aiming to make the two-seater model ‘sub-1,000kg’ by the time it hits the road. It’s underpinned by a full carbon monocoque chassis and body, yet is powered by a Nissan GT-R-derived six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine with 700bhp.

The engine is mounted directly behind the cockpit too, with the transmission positioned behind the engine. They’re independently mounted from the carbon chassis as well so that vibrations and resonance aren’t transferred through to the cabin. This helps to make longer journeys more comfortable.

However, despite its lightweight nature, the Bohema still incorporates a fully adjustable driver’s seat, luggage space and air conditioning. The steering wheel can be removed entirely, but it incorporates a large digital display with speed, gear selection and other information. It’s trimmed in Alcantara, while the central leather pad features Praga’s logo.

All cars get independent suspension and pushrod-operated adjustable dampers, while the lightweight centre-locked wheels are 18 inches in diameter up front and 19 inches at the rear. However, the Bohema can accept 18-inch wheels all around so that it can comply with FIA GT3 racing specification tyre dimensions.

The entire exhaust system is made from titanium

IndyCar driver and former F1 racer Romain Grosjean helped with the development of the Bohema, too, and stated: “I was astonished by the Bohema’s amazing performance on track, its accessibility on road, and the ease of transition between the two.”

The exhaust system is made entirely from titanium, while much of the silencing is taken care of by the catalytic converter. All power is sent through a sequential gearbox with a robotic clutch for ultra-fast gearshifts.