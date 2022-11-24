Honda tops list of most-reliable car makers

Top ten reliable cars

Honda has come out on top of a new report on car reliability.

The Japanese firm – which produces cars like the Jazz and Civic – came out in first place in Warrantywise’s Reliability Index, which compiled 131,000 active warranty plans between 2021 and 2022.

The Index ranks every car based on a number of factors, including the cost and frequency of repairs. With its overall score of 96.8 out of 100, Honda came out firmly on top, with its Jazz model named the most reliable used car in the Index too.

Toyota came in second place with an overall score of 91.2/100, followed up by Suzuki and Kia with scores of 88.7 and 86.2 out of 100 respectively.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise said: “As the cost of living continues to rise, it’s important to keep things like reliability at the forefront of our minds when choosing a used car to buy.

“By collecting and collating all this data into an index like this one, we’re able to further help our customers with their purchases by arming them with information to try and help lessen the burden as much as we can.”