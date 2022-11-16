Ariel launches limited-edition Ace Black Edition

Ariel Ace

Ariel has revealed a limited edition of its Ace motorcycle – the Black Edition.

Due to make its public debut at the Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham this week, just five examples of the Black Edition will be made, with each costing £22,495 before VAT.

Central to the Black Edition is a special CNC machined and hand-welded aluminium frame, which is finished in a black satin Cerakote. Cerakote is a fine ceramic coating which is resistant to abrasion and corrosion and has seen widespread use in the aerospace industry.

All bikes get a TFT screen

The fuel tank, belly pan, radiator shrouds, mudguards and seat panel are also finished in black, but can be requested in black carbon as an option. Plus, luggage carriers or an add-on dual seat can be added as an extra too.

The Ace is powered by a Honda-sourced 1,237cc engine with 173bhp, sending drive through a six-speed gearbox. Ariel claims that the Ace will go from zero to 60mph in 2.9 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 165mph.

The Black Edition gets a special black satin finish

Up front you’ll find Showa 43mm adjustable forks with machined clip-on handlebars, while at the rear there’s a Pro-Link single-sided swingarm with a Showa adjustable damper. In terms of braking, the Ace features twin front 320mm floating discs with six-piston callipers. At the rear, there’s a single 276mm disc with a two-piston calliper.