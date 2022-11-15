AA attending an extra 225 pothole-related breakdowns each day in November

Potholes

AA patrols have been attending an extra 225 pothole-related breakdowns each day during November.

The breakdown provider has seen a marked increase in issues caused by potholes since the start of the month, with increased rainfall and standing water hiding issues in the road surface from sight.

These rain-obscured potholes can also prove to be extremely dangerous for cyclists and motorcyclists, with he AA issuing a warning to road users to watch out for potential dangers hiding underneath standing water.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Potholes hidden by rainfall are one of the worst things all road users must overcome when they head out.

“Well hidden potholes, deeper than expected, and with the ability to cause monumental damage mean our crumbling roads are deteriorating at a rapid rate.”

Potholes can cause a number of mechanical issues to a car, with tyre blowouts, punctures and suspension damage all leading problems that come from an impact.

King added: “An additional 225 pothole related breakdowns a day in November alone is shocking and will only worsen as more rain is predicted and the weather turns cold – causing more damage along the way.