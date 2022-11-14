Volkswagen’s electric ID line-up passes half a million milestone

? 500,000 models of the @volkswagen ID. family were handed over to customers & 100,000 #Porsche Taycan rolled off the production line.

⚡️ We're proud of these milestones on our way to becoming a zero-emission, software-based mobility service provider for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/1h5Ytjg67H

— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) November 14, 2022