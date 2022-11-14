Lamborghini’s Huracan Sterrato is an off-road-ready supercar

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Lamborghini has given a first official look at its upcoming Huracan Sterrato ahead of the official reveal later this month.

Designed ‘for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt’, the Sterrato is a version of Lamborghini’s popular Huracan capable of heading off-road and onto surfaces that the regular car would struggle to deal with.

A new era of driving pleasure is officially here. Huracán Sterrato, a model that revolutionizes what a Super Sports Car can accomplish on any terrain, will show its skin the 30th of November at the @ArtBasel in Miami. Save that date. #Lamborghini #HuracanSterrato — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) November 14, 2022

The car’s increased ride height is visible from the images, as are some more off-road focused design tweaks such as chunky wheelarch trim pieces and LED lights integrated into the front grille. There’s also a roof air scoop – something seen on the range-topping Huracan STO – which helps to cool the engine more effectively.

Small roof rails are also fitted to the top of the Sterrato, which suggests that it might be compatible with accessories such as top boxes or bike racks.

A range of modifications have been fitted to the Sterrato

Underneath the Sterrato will be powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, which is predicted to be the last time such an engine will be used in a Lamborghini as the firm move towards electrification.

Though Lamborghini has yet to announce any performance figures for the Sterrato, in the Huracan STO this setup delivers 631bhp and 565Nm of torque, equating to a zero to 60mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 193mph. It’s likely that the Sterrato’s top speed will be slightly lower, however, owing to the increased ride height.