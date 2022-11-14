Audi’s Q8 e-tron to start from £67,800

Audi has confirmed pricing and specifications for its new Q8 e-tron line-up.

The newly renamed Q8 e-tron, which takes its place as the largest electric SUV in Audi’s range, will cost £67,800 and is available to order ahead of first UK deliveries in April 2023.

Four trim levels will be available from launch – Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung. The line-up will also be topped by a performance SQ8 version, though a release date for this will be announced ‘at a later date’, according to Audi.

Audi has simplified the option packs available on the Q8 e-tron. The Technology Pack, for instance, adds a Bang & Olufsen sound system, interior lighting pack and head-up display – among other features – for an additional £2,995, while the Technology Pack Pro – priced at £5,995, adds an illuminated grille, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

The Tour Pack, which costs £1,995, adds adaptive cruise control with active lane assist, emergency assist, and turn assist among other features. The City Assist Pack, priced at £1,495, adds pre-sense rear, exit warning and cross traffic assist.

The Q8 e-tron gets a far larger battery, unlocking a greater range. (Audi)

Two powertrains are available in the Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 55 e-tron. The former brings 335bhp, while the latter develops 402bhp. The range-topping SQ8 e-tron, meanwhile, will deliver 496bhp when it arrives.

In terms of range, the 50 e-tron will return up to 281 miles in regular form, or 290 miles in the slightly more aerodynamic version. The 55, in contrast, brings up to 330 miles in SUV form or 343 miles in Sportback guise.