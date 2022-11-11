Six-in-10 motorists believe local road conditions have worsened in the last year – survey

Potholes

Six-in-10 drivers believe that the state of the local roads they used frequently is worse than a year ago, a new survey has found.

The RAC’s 2022 Report on Motoring which spoke to 3,102 drivers found that 55 per cent thought that the standard of pothole repairs is, at best, ‘poor’.

Just four per cent believe that the state of the local roads in their area has improved in the past 12 months, down from six per cent in the last two years. The research also showed that those believing their local roads had become worse had grown by two per cent from 58 per cent in 2021, and up eight per cent on 52 per cent in 2020/

Though more drivers also believe that the condition of motorways and dual carriageways is worse this year than last, the proportion is ‘significantly’ lower at 38 per cent, compared to the 32 per cent recorded in 2021.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Given the sharp rise in concern about fuel prices this year, the fact local road maintenance remains such a prominent issue is a reflection of just how deep-seated this problem has become.”

Issues with surface quality are the main reasons why drivers say that the condition of their local roads has deteriorated, while 86 per cent of drivers say that they often have to steer to avoid potholes. This rises to 90 per cent among those who live in rural locations, but drops back to 81 per cent for those in urban areas.