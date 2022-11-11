Renault revises light commercial range with simplified trims and price reductions

Renault Kangoo

Renault has simplified its light commercial vehicles range with a revised trim line-up while bringing in a number of price reductions.

From 2023, all vehicles in the range will take on the same model structure as the latest Kangoo, with Start, Advance, Extra and Extra Sport specifications now available.

The whole Renault commercial range now adopts the same trim setup as the new Kangoo

The new Kangoo has arrived with a choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, with the latter capable of delivering up to 186 miles from a single charge. This is available alongside a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel. Prices for the Kangoo start from £17,650 excluding VAT.

With these range-wide changes, Renault has simplified its existing line-up by 38 per cent, reducing the 161 previously-available offerings to a core of 100 models.

Renault has also reduced the price of many of its light commercial vehicles, bringing savings of up to £4,600 depending on the model. These reductions mean that the Trafic Van now starts at £25,500, while the Traffic Passenger starts at £30,000. Prices for the Master, meanwhile, begging from £29,750, while the Master Conversions range starts from £30,000 for the chassis cab. All prices are excluding VAT.