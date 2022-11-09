Porsche teases new off-road-ready 911 Dakar ahead of reveal next week

Porsche has revealed new images of its new 911 Dakar undergoing testing in various off-road settings.

The long-awaited model is the next in Porsche’s limited-edition series, following on from the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the 911 Sport Classic. The German firm says it will be the ‘first two-door sports car to offer outstanding off-road capabilities’, with the model set to arrive just a month before Lamborghini shows off a rugged version of its Huracan supercar.

The 911 Dakar is inspired by Porsche’s first overall victory in the Paris-Dakar rally in 1984 when Porsche took a modified 911 to the gruelling rally.

At the @laautoshow on 16 November 2022 (17 November, 04:00 CET), #Porsche will unveil a very special variant of the iconic 911: the new #911Dakar. It will be the first two-door sports car to offer outstanding off-road capabilities. More: https://t.co/1tem7Oef3o pic.twitter.com/qjR8ucvJuZ — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) November 9, 2022

Porsche says that 300,000 miles of testing have been carried out for the 911 Dakar, with more than 6,000 of those being off-road. The firm visited the Chateau de Lastours test track in Southern France, where European Dakar teams come to trial their vehicles.

The 911 Dakar has also been tested in the desert in Morocco and Dubai at temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius, and – at the other end of the spectrum – in Arjeplog, Sweden, which is where manufacturers put their vehicles through their paces in the toughest wintery conditions.

Though the 911 Dakar’s design is still camouflaged, the images show the model’s tough-looking bodykit, while the suspension has also been raised and off-road tyres have been fitted. Thick underbody protection is also present, though it’s unclear if customers will be able to choose the off-road roof rack, including a spare tyre and LED light bar.

The 911 Dakar has been tested in some of the world’s toughest climates. (Porsche)