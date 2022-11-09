Audi Q8 e-tron gets new powertrain and revised name

Audi has unveiled an updated version of its e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs, changing the name to the Q8 e-tron, and giving the model a far longer range in the process.

The e-tron was Audi’s first EV when it debuted four years ago, and more than 150,000 have now been sold. But with the German firm’s line-up having been bolstered by additional electric models, such as the Q4 e-tron, Audi has now renamed it the Q8 e-tron as it reflects the models position at the top of its electric SUV range.

Available in a standard SUV guise or a sleeker coupe-like Sportback style, Audi has revised the powertrains – giving the models a more competitive range.

Welcoming the new Audi Q8 e-tron! Changing its name from Audi e-tron highlights its position as the flagship all-electric SUV from the brand. This latest model offers improved efficiency and range, plus a new brand design. Read on via this link https://t.co/sTjv0VahjQ pic.twitter.com/pka0ALg7Zr — Audi UK Press Office (@AudiUKPress) November 9, 2022

The ‘50 e-tron’ version sees its usable battery capacity increase from 64kWh to 95kWh, increasing the range from 197 miles to 281 miles. Similarly, the 55 e-tron’s usable battery increases in size from 86kWh to 106kWh, boosting the range from 252 miles to 330 miles. The Sportback versions can travel around 10 miles further than the regular SUV because of their more aerodynamic shape.

To account for the larger battery sizes, Audi has also boosted the maximum charging rate to 170kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take place in 31 minutes.

Design changes for the Q8 e-tron are relatively subtle, but include new contrasting-coloured trim around the Singleframe grille, which itself gets a new pattern. An updated, flatter logo is also fitted at both the front and rear, while Audi has also introduced ‘wheel spoilers’ that help to reduce the drag coefficient to maximise the range.

The Q8 e-tron gets a far larger battery, unlocking a greater range. (Audi)

The Q8 e-tron’s motor setup has also been tweaked p to allow for greater range, while the steering system has been revised and now offers a quicker feel.