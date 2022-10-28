Alfa Romeo updates Giulia and Stelvio for 2023

Alfa Romeo has unveiled updated versions of its Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV, helping to bring the products in line with its new Tonale.

The Giulia and Stelvio have been on sale since 2016 and 2017 respectively and last received significant changes in early 2020. To ensure the models can remain competitive next to newer premium rivals, they’ve received an update – likely to be their last before the two cars are discontinued in the next few years,

The fronts of the two cars get a new look, taking styling cues from the recently introduced Tonale. These include a new grille pattern along with the same ‘3+3’ headlights as the Tonale, which themselves take their inspiration from classic Alfa Romeo models. The lights have also been upgraded to more efficient matrix LEDs, moving away from the bi-xenon bulbs used previously.

Proud to reveal the new #Giulia and #Stelvio: timeless design steps into the future whilst staying true to our DNA. Outstanding driving dynamics with updated technology, incl. an all-new digital cluster and NFT tech, available in a new #Competizione version and colour. pic.twitter.com/gapwi0iHWN — Jean-Philippe Imparato (@JPImparato) October 27, 2022

Inside, the Giulia and Stelvio get a fully digital instrument panel for the first time – a 12.3-inch TFT display that can be configured in three different layouts, including a ‘Heritage’ display inspired by the brand’s classic models.

Alfa Romeo hasn’t messed with the cars’ dynamics, with the only engine change being the removal of the entry-level petrol engine on the Giulia. Both models are available with a 276bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, although the Stelvio is also offered with a 207bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

The current Sprint and Veloce trim levels will remain, with Alfa Romeo introducing a special Competizione launch edition as well. Based on the Veloce grade, these cars come in an exclusive matt Moonlight Grey colour with red brake callipers, while also adding privacy glass, adaptive suspension and a Harman Kardon sound system.

A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster gives the interior a more modern feel. (Alfa Romeo)