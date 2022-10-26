Vauxhall broadens GSe range with new Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland GSe

Vauxhall has widened its new performance electrified GSe line-up with the introduction of the new Grandland GSe.

Following the Astra GSe, the Grandland GSe brings a similar theme to the latest entry into Vauxhall’s electrified performance sub-brand.

It uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is then combined with two electric motors to bring 296bhp in total, alongside fuel economy of up to 217.3mpg and CO2 emissions of between 29 and 31g/km, depending on specification.

The GSe sub-brand focuses on electrified performance models

Vauxhall claims that the Grandland GSe will manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under six seconds before hitting a top speed of 146mph. Vauxhall has also given the Grandland GSe a more performance-orientated suspension setup, alongside a unique steering calibration.

It gets firmer springs and dampers over the standard car, as well as Koni FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) which allows the driver to soften off or stiffen up the ride depending on the driving conditions.

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “Following the reveal of the new Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe, the Grandland GSe Plug-in Hybrid is a fantastic addition to our new electrified performance sub-brand, as we work towards offering a fully electric vehicle line-up by 2028.

The new Grandland GSe…Electrified performance ✅SUV practicality ✅Sport seats ✅Upgraded 300PS performance ✅All-Wheel-Drive ✅Meet the SUV of the future, part of our new GSe sub-brand dedicated to electrified performance. pic.twitter.com/Vxz6yIpXrN — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) October 26, 2022

“With sharper styling, improved handling and an electrified powertrain delivering responsible performance, the new Grandland GSe will offer greater driving pleasure while maintaining the versatility the Grandland is known for.”

The GSe also benefits from a range of exterior tweaks. All models get 19-inch alloys which take inspiration from Vauxhall’s Manta GSe concept, as well as a rear diffuser and GSe emblem on the boot. There’s the option to add a contrast black bonnet, too, while inside you’ll find sport seats trimmed in Alcantara.