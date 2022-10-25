Skoda expands electric vRS line-up with new Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

Skoda’s vRS performance car range has swelled to include another electric model with the release of the Enyaq iV vRS.

Following the Coupe iV vRS, the standard-shape Enyaq does away with the Coupe’s heavily raked roofline in favour of a more conventional SUV design. It’s equipped with a two-motor setup bringing 295bhp, while its 82kWh battery can return up to 310 miles per charge. Capable of receiving a charge of up to 135kW, the Enyaq iV’s battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 36 minutes when using a rapid charging station. Skoda claims that the Enyaq iV vRS will also manage 0 to 60mph in 6.3 seconds.

The Enyaq offers a larger boot than the Coupe version

As with other vRS models, the Enyaq iV gains a number of mechanical revisions designed to make it more focused to drive. It features sport suspension is 15mm lower at the front axle and 10mm lower at the rear compared with the standard car, while the Enyaq iV vRS rides on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. Larger anthracite-coloured 21-inch versions can be added as an option, too. The eye-catching Hyper Green exterior colour is also exclusive to the vRS.

Inside, there’s carbon-look decorative trim, as well as aluminium design pedal covers and heated sport seats with integrated headrests. All cars come with three-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting and a special phone box which provides wireless smartphone charging. The Enyaq’s 585-litre boot is also 15 litres larger than the one in the Coupe and it can be expanded up to 1,710 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Introducing the new ENYAQ iV vRS, the latest model to join the vRS performance-driven family. Two electric motors deliver an all-wheel drive and 299 PS and a WLTP range of over 310 miles. #EnyaqRSiV #vRS pic.twitter.com/a56T7A6VWx — ŠKODA UK NEWS (@SKODAUK_Media) October 25, 2022

The Enyaq iV vRS also incorporates a 13-inch central screen, as well as a 5.3-inch digital cockpit which can be configured to show a variety of readouts. A Canton sound system is also included as standard, bringing twelve speakers and a digital equaliser.